Burglars try to steal cash machine in botched ram-raid driving stolen digger

This is the moment two burglars try to steal a cash machine in a botched ram-raid driving a stolen digger.

John Charles and Reuben Reynolds used the hydraulic lifting machine to knock through a wall at Spar in Wesley Road, Retford, at approximately 3.20am on 14 March last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the pair were left “disappointed” when they found the cash machine was empty.

The ram raid – which caused £40,000 worth of damage – activated an alarm and the men fled in a white van with false plates.

Officers located them a short time later at a house in Welbeck Road, Retford.

Charles, of Welbeck Road, Retford and Reynolds, of College Close, Newark have now been jailed for four years.