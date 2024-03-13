Family watch burglars ransack home on nanny cam while on holiday

A family on holiday watched burglars ransacking their house through their home security cameras.

Footage shows the robbers rummaging through the house while the family were away on a pilgrimage.

The family, who had gone on a spiritual journey to Mecca, watched the masked and gloved thieves walking up and down the stairs and entering their bedroom.

The terrifying incident filmed in Rochdale was shared by Greater Manchester Police in a bid to address the surge in break-ins in Asian communities leading up to Ramadan.

"Everything was upside down," one of the family members said.

“They were going through small places where you would normally hide things, important stuff like money, jewellery and gold.”