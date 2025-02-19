Hero cop and firefighter rescue woman from burning car in Arizona

Police footage shows the rescue of a woman from a burning vehicle in a heroic effort by Chandler Police Motor Officer Brian Larison.

The woman was found trapped in a car on US-60 near Val Vista in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, around 7:00 in the morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officer Larison sprung into action, breaking the window with his baton and pulling the woman to safety with the help of an off-duty Peoria firefighter who happened to be in the area.

After the rescue, the woman notified her loved ones that she was safe.