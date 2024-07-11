Home secretary considering tougher crossbow laws after Bushey triple murder

Yvette Cooper will “take a view in the near future” of whether tougher crossbow laws are needed in the wake of the killings of three women in Hertfordshire on Wednesday (10 July).

Security minister Dan Jarvis told Sky News today: “I know that the home secretary is looking at this literally as we speak. There was a call for evidence that was initiated a number of months ago. She will want to consider that evidence in the round.

“She’ll want to look clearly, very carefully at what happened yesterday – devastating events – and she will take a view in the near future.”