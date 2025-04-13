Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said he would not feel comfortable allowing a Chinese business into the British steel industry.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday, 13 April, Mr Reynolds said, "I wouldn't personally bring a Chinese company into our steel sector."

The business secretary appeared to imply that bringing a Chinese company into a “sensitive area” such as steel could pose a risk to the UK’s best interests if the company was to be influenced by the Chinese Communist Party.

MPs supported the government’s plan to take over day-to-day running of British Steel from Chinese owner Jingye in an emergency debate on Saturday, 12 April.