New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver.

Police say the suspects ran away from the taxi without paying their fare on Saturday morning (13 August) near Rockaway Beach, Queens.

The harrowing video shows father-of-four Kutin Gyimah go after the group, who then launch the vicious attack, punching and kicking him to the ground unconscious. Gyimah was found lying in the roadway and was later pronounced dead.

Two 20-year-old men are in custody as police appeal for help in locating three female suspects, who are still on the run.

