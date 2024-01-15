Charred remains found after antique plane stolen from California city

The charred remains of a vintage plane have been found in Long Beach, California, days after it had been taken from the nearby city of Torrance.

Anis Pradhan had put decades worth of work into rebuilding his beloved 1940s plane, which has since been stripped, set on fire and dumped.

“Tears came out of my eyes,” Mr Pradhan said after the remains were found.

Before the incident, his plane was ready to be shipped to Nepal, where he was heading in March to train underprivileged children for careers in aviation.

Mr Pradhan plans to start over, so he can continue his work.