Watch: 13,000lbs gray whale washes ashore along California beach

A gray whale mysteriously washed ashore in Malibu, California shortly before its death.

The 13,000lb marine mammal was discovered beached on Saturday 16 March on the shores of Little Dume, a secluded beach popular with surfers.

Malibu-based California Wildlife Center, which responded to the report, said in a statement on Sunday that the whale later died.

“It is just devastating to see a baby not make it,” Suzy Forman, who has lived on Point Dume for two decades, said.

“There is a mom out there somewhere looking for her baby... It’s very sad.”