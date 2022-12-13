An official was told to “go back to China” during a meeting in California where racism was declared a public health crisis.

As the Orange County Board of Supervisors, which has a Republican majority, was getting preparing to vote on the resolution, an audience member shouted the racial slur at Orange County Health Care Agency Director Clayton Chau.

“Really, go back to China?” Republican Andrew Do responded, defending his colleague.

“And you think racism is dead?”

