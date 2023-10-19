Teddy bear filled with explosives detonated by California man leads to drugs bust

A California man was arrested after he allegedly detonated an explosive inside a teddy bear in front of a business in San Bernardino, leading authorities to discover weapons and drugs at his home.

The San Bernardino Police Department shared CCTV footage of the explosion on social media on Tuesday 17 October.

In the video, a man can be seen placing the teddy bear in a car park, before getting back into his vehicle as it explodes.

After the incident, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and he was arrested on multiple felony counts.

Police recovered a ghost gun, ammunition, more than 1kg of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest and cash.