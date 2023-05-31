Video shows mob attack US marines who asked them to stop lighting fireworks

Footage captures a melee breaking out as a mob of teenagers attack a trio of US Marines who asked them to stop lighting fireworks.

The incident happened last Friday evening (26 May) near the San Clemente Pier in California.

Footage of the melee shows the victims on the ground trying to protect themselves from getting punched and kicked by a crowd of young people.

The Marines say the fight started when they asked the group to stop lighting fireworks.

Five juveniles have since been arrested in connection with the assault, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing.