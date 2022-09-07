Plumes of black smoke rise from raging wildfire in California

Thick black smoke billowed from a wildfire burning in Fairview, California.

At least two people have died as the blaze, which began on Monday, 5 September, continues to rage in the western US state.

Hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the local area as extreme heat continues, with 5,000 homes under evacuation orders.

As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 4,500 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Footage filmed in Hemet shows plumes of smoke as the blaze engulfs the hills of Fairview.

