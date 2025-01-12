California governor Gavin Newsom has hit at Donald Trump over his LA wildfire response claims, calling the president-elect “delusional”.

Trump this week blamed Newsom for the wildfire crisis, claiming in a social media post that he “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water”.

Responding to Trump, Newsom said: “It‘s made up. It's delusional... And it's reinforced over and over and over within the right wing. And so it's become gospel. And it's so profoundly ignorant. And yet he absolutely believes it”

The California governor made his comments when he appeared on the Pod Save America podcast on Saturday (11 January).