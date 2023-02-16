Police bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer tried to evade arrest by assaulting an officer and incapacitating him with Pava spray.

Shaxawan Beker, 26, was chased on foot through a residential area of Peterborough in September 2021 before forcing an officer to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the face.

Beker then attempted to grab hold of his Taser but was unsuccessful, so grabbed the Pava instead and sprayed it directly in the officer’s eyes, before he was detained by Cambridgeshire Police.

He has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

