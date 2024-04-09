David Cameron says its possible for Ukraine to win war if armed with ‘what they need’

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Ukraine can win the war against Russia ‘if we give the Ukrainians what they need’ in terms of supplies, troops, and aid from foreign allies such as the UK and the US.

In his speech, Cameron stated that with the support of the support of the United Kingdom and the United States, Ukraine has successfully been able to sink 25% of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Cameron went on to reinforce his thought that alliances such as these are most important in times of danger for international affairs.

Lord Cameron also went on to say he looks forward to continuing the conversation about supporting Ukraine’s forces with the United States Congress in order to put a stop to Putin’s aggression.