A tourist was filmed posing nude on the steps of an Italian cathedral, using just a red veil of fabric to cover her figure.

The incident, captured by Positano News, happened on Monday (17 October) when three people visiting Italy’s Amalfi Coast were seen staging an impromptu photoshoot at the cathedral of Amalfi.

In the footage, the woman, who some outlets have identified as an influencer, could be seen posing on the steps near the cathedral doors with just a piece of fabric draped around her otherwise naked body.

