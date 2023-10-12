Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:59
Watch: Tearful Captain Tom’s family reveal death threats as they admit pocketing his book profits
A tearful Captain Tom’s family has revealed they received death threats amid reports they pocketed money from the charity hero’s book sales.
In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore reveals her father wanted them to keep the profits from his three books.
In a trailer for the interview, which airs on Thursday evening, Mrs Ingram-Moore speaks alongside her husband Colin and two children at their Bedfordshire home, where Captain Tom walked his laps before his death in February 2021.
Morgan asks: “Have you had death threats as a family?
Ms Ingram-Moore said: “There is a forum… they were all discussing how they were going to come and kill us all.”
