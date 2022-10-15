Man almost hits child on bicycle as he drives through red light

A driver narrowly missed hitting a child on a bicycle as he drove through a red light in Swindon on 28 April.

Another driver’s dashcam footage captured the moment the man drove through red traffic lights at speed near the Deanery Academy in Wichelstowe.

Jody New, 45, of Harbour Close, Swindon, pleaded guilty to careless driving at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 7 October. He was fined £307, along with a £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs to Wiltshire Police and given six points on his license.

