Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph by unmarked police car

A £185,500 McLaren supercar driver was caught by police speeding at 130mph in Sussex.

Stuart Chandler, 53, of Wrights Lane, Kensington, passed an unmarked police vehicle on the M23 near Crawley on 13 April.

An officer could not keep up with Chandler until he was slowed down by traffic.

Chandler told the officer he had not realised how fast he was travelling in the green McLaren 600LT.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 5, Chandler admitted driving at excess speed above the 70mph limit.

He already had nine points on his licence at the time of the speeding.

Chandler was disqualified from driving for six months, fined £2,500, with a £1,000 surcharge and £110 costs.