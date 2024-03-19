Raging Berkshire caravan park fire captured on police bodycam footage

Dramatic bodycam footage captures the moment police officers responded to a raging fire at a caravan park in Berkshire.

Nine officers have been presented commendations for their actions after the blaze broke out in Cranbourne in January 2021.

Arriving as first responders on the scene, they immediately began instructing residents to clear away from the fire.

Two officers also ran straight past the blaze to reach a victim who was sitting on the ground, putting themselves in harm’s way.

Other officers and firefighters continued giving first aid while evacuating the residents around them and as the fire grew, fashioned a makeshift stretcher to carry the injured person to an ambulance that couldn’t reach the fire.