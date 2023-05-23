Watch: Cars burn in Cardiff as riots break out near scene of crash

Cars burned in Cardiff on Monday night (22 May) as riots broke out after police were called to the scene of a crash in Ely.

Officers faced what they called “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Road at around 6pm.

At least two vehicles were set alight as trouble broke out, with rioters throwing missiles, including fireworks, at officers who attended the scene.

The collision "had already occurred when officers arrived", police said.

It is unclear what led to the riots.

