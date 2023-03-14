Tory MP Caroline Nokes compares small boats bill to Trump’s ‘caging of children’

Caroline Nokes has become the most high-profile Conservative MP so far to express concern over the small boats legislation.

She compared the plan to Donald Trump's "caging of children," a reference to his controversial ICE detention policy.

The MP says the bill would give Suella Braverman powers to "lock up pregnant woman" and "incarcerate children with their families."

While she said there was "carve out" for unaccompanied children, they could still be sent to Rwanda.

"Did we not learn from Donald Trump ... this is a horrendous thing to do, to incarcerate children," she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.