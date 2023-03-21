Rishi Sunak says he wants his daughters to grow up in a society where they feel they can trust the police.

The prime minister’s comments come in the wake of the findings from the damning Casey report being published.

“Ultimately I want both my daughters to grow up in a society in which not only do they feel trust in the police but is just fundamentally safe,” he told BBC Breakfast.

The report, led by Baroness Louise Casey, has found the force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

