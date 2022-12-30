2022 deaths: The much-loved public figures we said goodbye to this year

As 2022 comes to a close, people are remembering those we lost along the way this year. A number of celebrities and public figures passed away, breaking the hearts of fans globally.

Most notably, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II broke headlines in September (introducing King Charles III as the new monarch), as well as the losses of Olivia Newton-John in August, and Dame Deborah James in June.

More recent deaths include Brazilian football legend Pele and British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who both died on 29 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.