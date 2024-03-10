Watch: Charlotte Church marches in pro-Palestine rally in call for Gaza ceasefire

Singer Charlotte Church joined protesters at the front of a pro-Palestine march on Saturday (9 March) to “show solidarity with the people of Palestine for all that they are suffering through”.

Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters marched in central London calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) organised the protest, following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on 7 October in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 kidnapped before Israel retaliated with months of attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding thousands.