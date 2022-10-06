Donald Trump says US banks should be ‘penalised’ for going ‘woke’

Donald Trump has hit out at banks, suggesting a number in the US have “gone woke” and should be “penalised”.

The former president suggested Chase and the Bank of America have “let the community and country down”.

“They have done much less for the Hispanic community than they should,” Mr Trump said as he addressed the National Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami this week.

“They’ve gone woke and they should be penalised very severely for it.”

