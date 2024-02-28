Cheaper baby formula ‘just as good as expensive brand’, doctor says

The least expensive brand of baby formula is “just as good for your baby as the most expensive brand”, a doctor as said as she called for a national public health campaign.

Doctor Erin Williams made her comments after supermarket Iceland announced it is selling SMA formula at £2 cheaper than elsewhere.

In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday (27 February), Dr Williams said: “We would like to see a national public health campaign to tell parents that the least expensive brand is just as good for your baby as the most expensive brand of baby formula.”