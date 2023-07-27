A leading cosmetic dentist has warned that not brushing your teeth at night can lead to heart disease.

Dr Stewart Beggs, an award-winning cosmetic dentist who works at the Chelsea Dental Clinic in West London advises his 2000 followers how to care for their teeth on TikTok and has issued a vital warning.

He said: “If you don’t brush your teeth at night, I have bad news for you. Did you know that not brushing your teeth at night increases your risk of heart disease?

“Actually brushing your teeth at night is more important than in the morning.”