Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson called Donald Trump a “threat” to Black families in a direct message to the President-elect.

Mr Johnson made the claim in response to Trump’s plan to address illegal immigration.

Speaking at a press conference on 12 November, Mr Johnson said: “His threat is not just towards new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against Black families.

“We're going to protect undocumented individuals. We're going to protect Black folks, Brown folks, Asian folks. The city of Chicago will be better, stronger and safer despite who's in the White House.”