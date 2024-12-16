Moment three-year-old child submerged in cold lake rescued by police

This is the moment a three-year-old child submerged in a cold lake in Florida is rescued by police.

Body camera footage captures the moments Lauderhill Police officers rescued the young child at around 3am on Thursday (12 December) following reports of a child seen running towards a lake.

When the officers arrived, they found the child waist-deep in the water.

An officer can be seen reaching for the child, before pulling her from the water and handing her over to another officer.

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution.