The Independent's editor-in-chief Geordie Greig has hailed the "phenomenal" impact that having a bed has on a child's well-being.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Greig hailed the Zarach charity's campaign - which is being backed by The Independent - aiming to provide 500 beds to the most impoverished children by Christmas.

"We all know what it's like when we get a bad night's sleep, you have to get up and go to work... this is being endured by the youngest people, the most vulnerable people in our community," Mr Greig added.

