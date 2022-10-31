Children held at Kent asylum centre chant ‘freedom’

A group of children being held at an asylum centre in Kent were heard chanting "freedom" from the yard of the holding facility.

The migration centre in Manston was opened in January for short-term detention and processing of applicants, but is now struggling with overcrowding.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is under increasing pressure to ease the "catastrophic overcrowding" at the centre which is currently occupied by an estimated 4,000 people.

Self-described abolitionist group SOAS Detainee Support tweeted this video, saying: "This is persecution. FREE THEM AND CLOSE IT DOWN."

