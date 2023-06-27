Meet the LGBT+ parents denied legal recognition in Italy

LGBT+ couples in Italy are being denied recognition on their surrogate child’s birth certificate under a new rule created by Georgia Meloni.

The far-right prime minister has written to city mayors asking them to stop registering the children of so-called “rainbow families”.

Gay parents Giovanni Bianco and Cosimo Mirigliano live in the UK with their six-month-old baby who was born via a surrogate.

“I want to ask for my daughter Sole’s passport, but they asked me to take my name out of her birth certificate,” said Mr Bianco, “It’s crazy.”

Unlike in the UK, surrogacy is against the law in Italy and people who practice it can face up to 6 years in jail and a fine of up to a million euros.