A Conservative MP has said she does not want primary school children to be taught sex education or changing gender in a bid to “protect their innocence”.

Andrea Jenkyns, who was education minister under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, said she does not want young children to “learn about sex full stop”.

Addressing MPs on Monday (18 March), Ms Jenkyns said: “As a mother myself of a child of primary school age, I do not want him or other children to learn about sex full stop, whether that’s straight or gay.

“I also do not want to see young children at primary school to be taught about changing gender.”