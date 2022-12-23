CCTV captures Putin's soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to abduct children

Vladimir Putin's soldiers have been caught on CCTV raiding an orphanage in Ukraine to abduct children.

Footage obtained by Sky News shows agents from the FSB - Russia's secret police - with soldiers armed with rifles walking through the building, which was thankfully empty.

Orphanage director Volodymyr Sahaidak said they started hiding children due to the risk of them being captured by Russians.

Fifty-two orphans were sent to the care of local people before Putin's soldiers advanced.

Mr Sahaidak told Sky News that the children's files were confiscated by Russians hoping to find their whereabouts.

Sign up for our newsletters.