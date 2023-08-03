China floods: Elderly woman rescued by man who cannot swim

An elderly woman trapped by floodwater in Hebei, China was rescued by a man who didn't know how to swim.

The video, which was filmed in Chongqing Municipality, shows a woman struggling to stay afloat as flood water gushes over her.

We see her grab onto something to secure herself, but the water is rapidly moving against her. A young man spotted the woman and jumped in to help her.

It was discovered later that the rescuer, Yang Zehao, doesn't know how to swim.

According to Chinese State Media, Yang heard her cries and felt compelled to help.