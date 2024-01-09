A man was narrowly saved after his foot was caught in the rope of a hot air balloon, pulling him upwards while hanging upside down.

The incident happened near a shopping centre in Anhui, China, on Saturday evening, 6 January.

The footage shows the unidentified man being hoisted several feet in the air with one leg entangled in the rope, with onlookers screaming in the background.

Several bystanders rushed to his rescue and managed to help him break free before he could be lifted any further. He sustained no injuries.

There were no passengers on the balloon, only a single staff member responsible for it.