Taiwan president says 'no threat of any kind' could shake country amid China tensions

No threat will shake Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself, president Tsai Ing-wen has said amid heightened tensions with China following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of former US officials at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Tsai referred to Taiwan’s defences during China’s 1958 bombardment of the Taiwan’s islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

“That battle... showed the world that no threat of any kind could shake the Taiwanese people’s resolve to defend their nation, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” Tsai said.

