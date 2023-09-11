Rishi Sunak vows to ‘defend our democracy and security’ amid China spy accusations

Rishi Sunak vowed to ‘defend our democracy and security’ while addressing the recent China spy accusations in the Commons.

During the G20 summit in India, the UK prime minister confronted Chinese premier Li Qiang over the recent arrest of a parliamentary researcher who was suspected of spying for China.

“The sanctity of this place must be protected”, the UK prime minister told MPs in the House of Parliament on Monday 11 September.

“I was emphatic with premier Li Qiang that actions which seek to undermine British democracy are completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated”, he added.