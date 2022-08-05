Taiwan: Chinese missiles his Japanese exclusive economic zone

Chinese missiles have entered the Japanese exclusive economic zone for the first time as military exercises were carried out following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, according to Japan’s defence minister.

“Five of the nine ballistic missiles launched by China are believed to have landed within Japan’s EEZ,” Nobuo Kishi said.

The House of Representatives Speaker’s trip was the first visit by a US speaker to the country since 1997.

Ms Pelosi has been a vocal critic of Chinese leadership and previously said it is “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.

