Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.

Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.

The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.

In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.