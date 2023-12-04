Bystanders crawl on frozen lake to save trapped teenagers in China

Bystanders crawled across a frozen lake to rescue two teenage boys who had fallen through the ice while playing in China, dramatic footage shows.

This clip shows a man lying flat on his stomach as he slowly makes his way toward the middle of the lake in Baotou on 27 November.

The second man remained close to land and held a rope securely in place his accomplice reached the stranded youngsters.

Firefighters then arrived and threw an extra rope to the boys before they were pulled to safety.

The teenagers were taken to hospital before they were discharged and sent home uninjured.