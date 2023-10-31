Police rescue teen hanging off bridge just metres away from trains

A teenager dangling over train tracks in Queens, New York, was rescued by police officer on 19 October.

According to NBC New York, the youngster had climbed onto the side of the overpass for a closer look at the trains.

A loud train horn can be heard as emergency services pull the teenager to safety.

Captain Tony Wong, Commanding Officer of NYPD 108th Precinct said: "Just another day on the job.

"Great work by Officers Ksepka and Czerniawski saving a teenager from falling off the side of the sunnyside bridge."