Moment swimmer completes deepest-ever freedive under frozen lake

A freediver has broken a record for the deepest dive underneath a frozen lake without wearing a wetsuit.

David Vencl, 40, swam 52.1 metres below Switzerland’s Lake Sils in a single breath.

The Czech diver plunged through a hole in the ice to retrieve a sticker 50 metres below the surface, later re-emerging through the same hole.

After emerging, Vencl spat blood - but this did not deter him from opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

He was later checked over at a hospital where it was confirmed there was nothing serious.

