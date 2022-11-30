Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president, dies aged 96

Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, has died aged 96.

Chinese state media confirmed that he died just after noon on Wednesday (30 November) in Shanghai.

Mr Zemin came to power in the wake of the pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protest and led the country out of isolation.

The statesman was also a supporter of economic reform which generated explosive growth.

He also saw China through historical changes such as the return of Hong Kong from British rule, and the reentry of Beijing into the World Trade Organisation.

