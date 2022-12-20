Soldiers wearing festive costumes give gifts to children on Ukraine's frontline

Ukrainian soldiers donned Christmas costumes to hand out presents to children in Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast.

Footage shows troops from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade driving a vehicle decorated in tinsel and a soldier wearing a white Santa beard handing out gifts to youngsters.

Bakhmut is currently one of the focal points of Russia’s war in Ukraine; soldiers have fought a months-long battle, leaving the city decimated.

“Bakhmut remains the hottest point on the entire front line - more than 1,300 km of active hostilities,” president Volodymyr Zelensky said on 19 December.

