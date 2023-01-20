Church of England plans for same-sex couple blessings 'a joy', says Bishop of London

A bishop has praised the Church of England’s decision to allow the blessing of same-sex partnerships.

“What is a joy today is to be able to offer that to people who want to celebrate their relationship in that way,” Bishop of London Sarah Mullally said.

Plans, which will be outlined in a report to the General Synod, will allow same-sex partnerships to come to Anglican churches after a legal marriage ceremony for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing.

Clergy will remain banned from marrying same-sex couples.

