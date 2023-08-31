Motorcycle stunt erupts in flames during circus show

A stunt performer narrowly escaped when his motorbike fell during a performance inside a large, metal sphere and erupted in a fire.

Footage captured by an audience member shows two motorcycle riders performing a joint stunt during a circus show in Jinzhong, northern China, on 29 August.

The riders are seen going at high speed in circles around each other along the walls of an iron cage, as sparks fly from the back of the bikes.

Suddenly, one performer falls from the motorcycle to the bottom of the cage, and a large fire erupts on the scene.

The other performer continues spinning on the upper half of the cage.