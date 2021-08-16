Crowds of Afghani citizens hoping to flee the city have been filmed running towards Kabul Airport.

Swarms of desperate residents - with suitcases in tow - have been filmed running towards the airport in an effort to catch the last flights out of the city after Taliban fighters breached it.

Children can be heard screaming while gunfire echos nearby.

The militants had taken over all major cities except for Kabul, which was the last to remain in the hands of the Afghan government.

By yesterday, the government confirmed the Taliban had started entering Afghanistan’s capital from all sides.