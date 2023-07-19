Watch central Moscow streets turn into rivers after extreme flash floods

Flash flooding has hit central Moscow causing major disruption.

Torrential rain swept through the city on Monday, flooding the streets. The metro system was forced to halt some of the lines because of the downpours and poor visibility. The main building of the Moscow State University could also not be seen through the rain from street level.

Various groups of people were seen wading their way through the water as they made their way to work.

The floods bring to an end a period of unusually high temperatures across Russia which saw the thermostat reach 34.8 degrees Celsius (94.6 Fahrenheit).